Wisconsin City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America

Have you ever walked down a city street, totally in awe of the beauty that surrounds you? It is easy to get lost in the excitement of exploring a new city, but continuously being excited to explore a familiar city because of its never-ending beauty is what makes it truly special. In this one-of-kind city, there is an endless amount of activities and events for locals and tourists to partake in.

According to a list compiled by Forbes, the most beautiful city in all of Wisconsin is Madison. This city ranks as the 11th most beautiful city in America.

Here is what Forbes had to say about the beauty of Madison, Wisconsin:

"Madison has been touted as the healthiest, happiest and most cycle-friendly city in the USA. The city is known for having a vibrant cultural hub and being the home to several James Beard award winners. The small town boasts lakeside trails for a relaxing afternoon and a bustling downtown area home to craft beer weekend and the Isthmus Beer & Cheese Festival. Can’t miss places in Madison: Wisconsin State Capitol, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, State Street & Downtown Madison."

