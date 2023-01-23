"Bury all your secrets in my skin/Come away with innocence, And leave me with my sins," X croons on the track. "Air around me feels just like a cage/Love is just a camouflage for what resembles rage."



The first verse of the song is inspired by Slipknot's 2009 song "Snuff." It also contains elements of X's song "before I close my eyes," which appears on Look At Me: The Album. X's posthumous project dropped last along with Hulu's documentary Look At Me: XXXTENTACION. In addition to the new collab with Lil Uzi Vert, X's estate also released another track called "Very Rare Forever Freestyle." Made in 2015, the brief freestyle is one of X's earlier verses.



XXXTentacion passed away in 2018 after he was fatally shot and robbed in front of a Riva Motorsports dealer in Deerfield Beach, Fla. He was only 20 at the time. The four men suspected of carrying out the murder-robbery are expected to head to trial this month. Prosecutors recently discovered damning evidence that could lead to a conviction.



Listen to XXXTentacion's "I'm Not Human" featuring Lil Uzi Vert and his "Very Rare Forever Freestyle" below.