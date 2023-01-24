Corpse Stolen From Chicago Funeral Home Van Found In Alley Miles Away

By Logan DeLoye

January 24, 2023

Garbage dumpsters and 'waste cooking grease' barrel in alley
Photo: Getty Images

An unidentified suspect stole a funeral home van from Collins and Stone Funeral Home in Rockford on Saturday and the corpse was still inside. According to New York Post, police found the body in an alley located two hours away from the funeral home two days after the van was stolen. Rockville police took to Twitter to update followers on the whereabouts of the body and the van.

"**UPDATE** The body of the deceased man from the stolen van was located in the 8200 block of S. Manistee in Chicago. Please review the tweet sent earlier with suspect pics and reach out to us if you have any info. Further updates will be posted on Twitter," the post read.

Police found the van parked off of East 87th Street on Monday afternoon. The police department has been updating locals all week regarding the incident by adding updated information to a Twitter thread as it is uncovered. The New York Post mentioned that an unidentified individual called 911 to let police know where the stolen body was. The homes along the alley where the the body was located were all abandoned. Information regarding a possible suspect was not released as the investigation continues.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.