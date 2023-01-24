Corpse Stolen From Chicago Funeral Home Van Found In Alley Miles Away
By Logan DeLoye
January 24, 2023
An unidentified suspect stole a funeral home van from Collins and Stone Funeral Home in Rockford on Saturday and the corpse was still inside. According to New York Post, police found the body in an alley located two hours away from the funeral home two days after the van was stolen. Rockville police took to Twitter to update followers on the whereabouts of the body and the van.
"**UPDATE** The body of the deceased man from the stolen van was located in the 8200 block of S. Manistee in Chicago. Please review the tweet sent earlier with suspect pics and reach out to us if you have any info. Further updates will be posted on Twitter," the post read.
**UPDATE** The body of the deceased man from the stolen van was located in the 8200 block of S. Manistee in Chicago. Please review the tweet sent earlier with suspect pics and reach out to us if you have any info. Further updates will be posted on Twitter.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 24, 2023
Police found the van parked off of East 87th Street on Monday afternoon. The police department has been updating locals all week regarding the incident by adding updated information to a Twitter thread as it is uncovered. The New York Post mentioned that an unidentified individual called 911 to let police know where the stolen body was. The homes along the alley where the the body was located were all abandoned. Information regarding a possible suspect was not released as the investigation continues.