Louisiana City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America

By Sarah Tate

January 24, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

America the beautiful, a nickname that has stood the test of time for a reason. The U.S. is filled with scenic towns and exciting cities that combine to make the country what it is. Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, from cities with old town charm like Charleston or popular towns like Nashville and New York City. One city in Louisiana snagged a spot on the list.

According to the site, New Orleans is among the most beautiful cities in America. Full of charm and exciting nightlife, this fun town is one of the most popular places in the country to visit and is even a great place to explore for those who have called it home for years. If you're not sure where to start when visiting, the site suggests the National WWII Museum, The Music Box Village and the Longue Vue House and Gardens.

Here's what Forbes had to say:

"If you're looking for a city on contrasts, you must stop by New Orleans. World-renowned for its music, cuisine and Mardi Gras, New Orleans is a city for celebrations. But, the historic part of the city, The French Quarter, is home to French and Spanish Creole architecture that serve as the perfect background for the rising town only a few blocks away."

Check out Forbes to see its list of the most beautiful cities in America.

