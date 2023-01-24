New Speakeasy Bar Opening In Texas — But You Need A Secret Code To Get In
By Dani Medina
January 24, 2023
A prohibition speakeasy is opening its doors in Texas soon!
Red Phone Booth, an Atlanta-based 1920s-style bar, is set to open at the Grotto at Grandscape in The Colony in March, WFAA reports. The 6,000-foot venue that you enter through a red phone booth on the street will feature a craft cocktail selection and an exclusive cigar program.
The Colony location marks the lounge's fourth location and first in Texas; and a fifth is planned to open in Downtown Miami soon, too.
If you want to get into the bar, though, you'll need a secret code — which you can get from an existing member, a local hotel or a restaurant. You can also become a member yourself.
Owner and founder Stephen de Haan issued the following statement about the bar's newest location:
"We have always enjoyed the greater DFW area and we're excited to expand the Red Phone Booth brand to now include The Colony, TX. We were introduced to Grandscape by family and upon visiting the incredible mix of shopping, dining and nightlife, we realized the Red Phone Booth would be the perfect complement for adults looking for a unique Prohibition experience where they can enjoy award-winning cocktails while focusing on conversation among friends and colleagues."
Potential members can visit Red Phone Booth for an open house tour from February 20-25 from 4-8 p.m. The members-only grand opening is scheduled for March 2-4 from 4-9 p.m. by invitation only. Red Phone Booth will open to the public on March 2-3 at 9 p.m.
Please keep in mind there is a dress code!