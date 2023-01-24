A prohibition speakeasy is opening its doors in Texas soon!

Red Phone Booth, an Atlanta-based 1920s-style bar, is set to open at the Grotto at Grandscape in The Colony in March, WFAA reports. The 6,000-foot venue that you enter through a red phone booth on the street will feature a craft cocktail selection and an exclusive cigar program.

The Colony location marks the lounge's fourth location and first in Texas; and a fifth is planned to open in Downtown Miami soon, too.

If you want to get into the bar, though, you'll need a secret code — which you can get from an existing member, a local hotel or a restaurant. You can also become a member yourself.