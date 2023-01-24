Popular Atlanta Walmart Announces Grand Reopening

Two metro Atlanta Walmart locations announced their plans for reopening, and closing on Monday evening. According to WSB-TV, the store located off of Howell Mill Road is permanently closing its doors, while the store located in Vine City is planning to reopen. Walmart released a statement that detailed the reason for both decisions.

“After a thorough review of all factors related to our Vine City and Howell Mill Road stores, we have made the decision to reopen our Vine City location as a Walmart Neighborhood Market and permanently close our Howell Mill Road location. Unfortunately, a variety of economic headwinds existed at both stores before they were closed due to arson,” the statement read.

WSB-TV mentioned that the Howell Mill location was set on fire in December of 2022. Despite the Vine City Walmart also being set on fire in December, they are able to reopen their doors. Locals are thankful that the Vine City location will remain open as it is the only Walmart for miles. Mayor Andre Dickens commented on the importance of repurposing the Vine City location for locals.

"Food and nutrition security for Atlanta families is a moral right for our communities. The intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive & Joseph E. Lowery Blvd is a nexus of multiple NW and SW Atlanta communities with seniors, children, students and thousands of individuals and households who already lack accessible options for fresh, affordable food," the statement read.