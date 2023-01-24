Zach Breaks Juicy Record On First Night As 'The Bachelor'

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoiler alerts from the season premiere of The Bachelor!

Zach Shallcross began his journey to finding love on The Bachelor last night (January 23) — and he already broke a record!

The Season 27 of The Bachelor started off with a bang... and a party bus, and an ear lick and a pig named Henry. We met 30 women who are vying for Zach's heart — and roses — but at the end of the night, only 19 roses were handed out (since Zach said goodbye to Madison during the cocktail party and she "hit the griddy" into the sunset).

Of the 30 women Zach met on Night 1, he kissed seven of them — the most kisses for any Bachelor on-screen. Data from @bachelordata shows the Austin native surpassed Clayton Echard, who kissed five women on the first night. Despite this juicy record being broken, Zach isn't the all-time kisser — Peter Weber was. He kissed a whopping 12 contestants on the first night — they just all didn't make it to the final cut of the episode that aired.

"I think I kissed 12 on the first night," he told Entertainment Tonight back in 2020.