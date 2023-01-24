This Is The Best Cup Of Coffee In All Of Wisconsin

By Taylor Linzinmeir

January 25, 2023

A white cup of hot latte art coffee on the wooden table in coffee shop
Photo: Getty Images

You don't have to live in Portland or Seattle to have access to a great coffee shop. Every state in America has numerous coffee shops that roast their own beans, craft their own drinks and offer environments that are unique to their own regions —but only one can be the best in Wisconsin.

Tasting Table recently compiled a list of the best coffee shops in every state. They named Kavarna Cafe and Coffee as the premiere spot to grab a cup of joe. Here's what they had to say about it:

"While Kavarna will never be anywhere near as famous as the Packers, it is still one of the more notable things to come out of Green Bay that didn't involve wearing cheese on your head. This shop started roasting its own beans in 2020, but even before that served as a community gathering place in this city of only 104,000. The shop is also a great steward of the environment, focusing on sustainable sourcing. It's also one of the best spots in Green Bay to find vegetarian and vegan food, not an easy feat when you're in the heart of America's Dairyland."

Going out of state? Check out the full list of the best coffee shops in every state from Tasting Table.

