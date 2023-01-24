This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Minnesota

As midwesterners, we know that Winter snowfall is far from over as February approaches. Though it may look pretty for awhile, the temperature and roadway hazards that accompany these weather patterns are anything but beautiful. Each year brings varying levels of snow, but January of 1994 in particular brought more snow to Minnesota than ever before.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St. the biggest snowfall ever recorded in Minnesota brought three feet of snow to Lake County within a 24-hour period in 1994.

Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about compiling the data to discover the greatest amount of snowfall ever recorded in each state:

"To identify the places with the biggest snowfall in history in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed historical snowfall data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information database of Snowfall Extremes. The counties and county equivalents listed had the largest three-day snowfall on record in the state. (The date listed represents the final day of the two or three-day snowfall period. The two-day and one-day record totals listed are the highest in the county or county equivalent and not necessarily the state as a whole.)"

For a continued list of snowfall records across America visit 247wallst.com.