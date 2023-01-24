This Texas Place Is The Best Barbecue City In The US

Barbecue is an American staple that people are very passionate about. Everyone knows exactly where to find their favorite barbecue and what to order for the most delicious experience.

Lists With Clever compiled a list of the 50 best barbecue cities in the US. The website states, "These claims to the BBQ throne are tough to settle without hard data. So we've cooked up a new ranking of the 50 best BBQ cities — based on research on prices, restaurants, BBQ events, and search activity — to provide evidence-based answers."

According to the study, the best barbecue city in all of America is San Antonio. Austin came in at number two and Dallas was number 12. Further down the list was Houston at number 18.

Here are the top 10 barbecue cities in the US:

San Antonio, TX Austin, TX San Jose, TX Nashville, TN Las Vegas, NV Birmingham, AL Tampa, FL Oklahoma City, OK Jacksonville, FL Kansas City, KS

Check out the full list of the best barbecue cities in America on Lists With Clever's website.