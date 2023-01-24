Trading Briefly Halted For Dozens Of New York Stock Exchange-Listed Stocks

By Bill Galluccio

January 24, 2023

Markets Open After Dropping 600 Points Wednesday And Concerns Over Debt Ceiling Deal Remain
Photo: Getty Images

Trading on more than a dozen stocks on the New York Stock Exchange was briefly halted just after the market opened on Tuesday (January 24) morning.

Many of the impacted stocks, which included Morgan Stanley, Verizon, AT&T, Nike, and McDonald’s, were shown to have abnormally large moves when the market opened, possibly triggering the automatic halts to prevent volatility. By 9:50 a.m. ET, the NYSE said that the issue has been fixed, and normal trading has resumed.

Officials did not say what caused the problem.

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 were not impacted by the issue.

All three indexes were in the red following the issue.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.