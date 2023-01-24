Trading Briefly Halted For Dozens Of New York Stock Exchange-Listed Stocks

Trading on more than a dozen stocks on the New York Stock Exchange was briefly halted just after the market opened on Tuesday (January 24) morning.

Many of the impacted stocks, which included Morgan Stanley, Verizon, AT&T, Nike, and McDonald’s, were shown to have abnormally large moves when the market opened, possibly triggering the automatic halts to prevent volatility. By 9:50 a.m. ET, the NYSE said that the issue has been fixed, and normal trading has resumed.

Officials did not say what caused the problem.

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 were not impacted by the issue.

All three indexes were in the red following the issue.