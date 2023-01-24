Woman Suffers Critical Injuries After Getting Struck By Seattle Police Car

A 23-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a marked Seattle police patrol car, according to KOMO.

The pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street in the South Lake Union neighborhood around 8 p.m. Monday (January 23). Police said responding officers gave the woman CPR before firefighters arrived on the scene. She was then taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, officials added.

No word on what led up to the collision or if the woman was on a crosswalk when the incident happened. Police said more information will be released at a later time. SPD's Traffic Collision Investigation squad is looking into the collision.

All northbound and southbound lanes of Dexter Avenue North were closed for hours before reopening around 11 p.m., according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

City officials have been trying to cut down on traffic-related deaths and injuries through their Vision Zero initiative, which was introduced in 2015. Several reports claim pedestrian deaths remained high last year despite efforts to eliminate all traffic-related deaths by 2030. Though the focus has been on civilian drivers and pedestrians, there's no data on how often people get hurt from collisions involving marked police vehicles.