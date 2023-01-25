Driverless Car Stops In Middle Of California Intersection During Rush Hour

By Logan DeLoye

January 25, 2023

Rush Hour Traffic on Harbor Freeway
Photo: Getty Images

A car without a driver took a detour during Tuesday morning rush hour traffic in San Francisco when it suddenly stopped in the middle of a busy intersection. According to SF Gate, the incident occurred right in the middle of 19th Avenue and Ulloa Street. The driverless car was confused when its route was cut short due to a temporary road closure, so confused that it became stuck in the intersection. Information regarding a passenger was not released as news continues to surface.

Drivers stuck in rush hour traffic were able to snap photos of the incident from behind multiple cars as they were stopped. In the various photographs, viewers are able to see the white driverless car stuck sideways in the middle of the intersection as other cars figure out how to navigate around it. SF Gate mentioned that car company employee's were notified about the incident and had to come move the car out of the intersection.

Just a few months ago, these vehicles were not legally permitted to drive around the city without drivers. It was not until November of 2022 that the California Public Utilities Commission allowed Waymo cars to drive individuals around the city without drivers.

