Driverless Car Stops In Middle Of California Intersection During Rush Hour

A car without a driver took a detour during Tuesday morning rush hour traffic in San Francisco when it suddenly stopped in the middle of a busy intersection. According to SF Gate, the incident occurred right in the middle of 19th Avenue and Ulloa Street. The driverless car was confused when its route was cut short due to a temporary road closure, so confused that it became stuck in the intersection. Information regarding a passenger was not released as news continues to surface.

Drivers stuck in rush hour traffic were able to snap photos of the incident from behind multiple cars as they were stopped. In the various photographs, viewers are able to see the white driverless car stuck sideways in the middle of the intersection as other cars figure out how to navigate around it. SF Gate mentioned that car company employee's were notified about the incident and had to come move the car out of the intersection.