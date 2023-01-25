Extras Needed In Nashville For New Movie Starring Nicole Kidman

Academy Award-winning actress and Nashville's own Nicole Kidman is filming in her own backyard (figuratively, of course), transforming parts of Music City into the perfect setting for her new movie. Now, the film is looking for extras around Nashville looking to get their shot at the Big Screen.

The film crew is looking to hire paid extras from around the Nashville area to fit one of several roles available in the upcoming Amazon Studios film Holland, Michigan, per News Channel 5. According to Deadline, Kidman will serve as both star and co-producer in the thriller based on Andrew Sodroski's (Manhunt) script, directed by Mimi Cave. The IMDb synopsis of the movie states the film is "centered on a woman who suspects her husband is cheating, and enters into an affair of her own, before learning her husband's true, dark secret life."

According to a casting call from jenny alison casting, the film is looking to fill several roles throughout the upcoming months of filming, including people of all genders ages 23-55 to play police officers, 23-35 years old white blonde women and 20-35 white brunette women as well as various stand-ins.

Pay varies by role and hours worked. Check the casting company's Facebook page for more information.

Anyone interested in background acting work can also submit their information to the casting company through this Google form.