Horrific House Fire That Killed Washington Family Of 5 Not An Arson: Report
By Zuri Anderson
January 25, 2023
Officials revealed new details about the tragic house fire that killed a family of five in Washington state last weekend. Thurston County officials determined that nobody intentionally started the blaze that happened in the 8800 block of Sherman Valley Rd. in Olympia on Saturday, January 21, per KOMO.
Relatives told reporters the people who perished were Destiny and Steven Cox, and three of their children -- ages 10, 12, and 13. One of their kids, a 14-year-old boy, wasn't home when the fire happened. A family friend who was staying at the home at the time was able to escape.
West Thurston Regional Fire Authority initially responded to the fire, arriving at a house "engulfed in flames," per the Thurston County Sheriff's Department. By the time more firefighters pulled up to the scene, the family already died. The Thurston County Coroner's Office hasn't officially identified the victims.
Officials didn't suspect foul play when they started the investigation. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives is also looking into the incident due to the number of fatalities. Investigators are still determining what caused the fatal fire.
There will be a vigil for the family at 5 p.m. Sunday, January 29 at the Tumwater District Stadium. A GoFundMe has been set up to cover the funeral expenses. KOMO said an account was created at Timberland Bank under Cox Family Fire Victims, and the money will go to the surviving family.