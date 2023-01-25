'Iconic' Atlanta Krispy Kreme Destroyed By Fire Announces Plans To Reopen

The "iconic" Krispy Kreme located off of Ponce De Leon Avenue in Atlanta was a local favorite until they were forced to close their doors in 2021 when the building was set on fire. According to WSB-TV, the staple restaurant is going to be rebuilt and reopen within the coming months. The location had to endure not one, but two fires within the span of a year that ultimately forced them to close their doors as damages were too severe to continue service.

With the rebuild comes new amenities that were not featured in the old shop such as an interior "custom mural and plaque" and an updated exterior sign. While there are Krispy Kreme's located across the country, this one has a special legacy that is unmatched. WSB-TV mentioned that the store donated food to nearby churches and served local mourners during Martin Luther King Jr's. funeral in 1968. Previous owner, Shaquille O' Neal plans to continue running the popular location when it reopens.

“We’re bouncing back better than I even imagined. I can’t wait to turn on the Hot Light. It’s gonna light up the whole neighborhood. Get ready, Ponce,” he shared with WSB-TV. The new and improved iconic Krispy Kreme will reopen this Summer.