Seattle Has Two Of The Best Sub Sandwiches In America

If a sandwich is satisfying, then a sub sandwich is sure to fill you up. These unique eats take on different names depending on where you are in the country: hoagies, grinders, heroes, po'boys, and so on. Many nicknames aside, you can stuff all kinds of delicious ingredients between two slices of long bread.

If you're looking for your next favorite bite, Cheapism found the most delicious subs in the country. Seattle is home to two of them!

The first one mentioned is the porchetta sandwich from Salumi! Writers say it's "stuffed fennel seed, carrot, and celery-seasoned slow-roasted pork, and we'd advise it on a baguette with sautéed onions and green bell peppers — and with one of Leonetta's meatballs picked up a la carte."