Seattle Has Two Of The Best Sub Sandwiches In America

By Zuri Anderson

January 25, 2023

Three Foot Long Subs
Photo: Getty Images

If a sandwich is satisfying, then a sub sandwich is sure to fill you up. These unique eats take on different names depending on where you are in the country: hoagies, grinders, heroes, po'boys, and so on. Many nicknames aside, you can stuff all kinds of delicious ingredients between two slices of long bread.

If you're looking for your next favorite bite, Cheapism found the most delicious subs in the country. Seattle is home to two of them!

The first one mentioned is the porchetta sandwich from Salumi! Writers say it's "stuffed fennel seed, carrot, and celery-seasoned slow-roasted pork, and we'd advise it on a baguette with sautéed onions and green bell peppers — and with one of Leonetta's meatballs picked up a la carte."

The next one mentioned is the Joker's Dip from Tub's Gourmet Subs! Here's why it was chosen:

"In a sub wasteland, Tub's does enough heavy lifting to carry a state. Its menu spans nearly two pages, but has a local favorite and a great regional stamp on the sub sandwich genre in this combination of mayo, ham, turkey, roast beef, bacon, and cheddar cheese that's toasted on a baguette, topped with lettuce and tomato, and served with hot barbecue sauce for dipping."
