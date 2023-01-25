Suspect Reportedly Told Mother 'I Killed Those People' After Store Shooting
By Zuri Anderson
January 25, 2023
The man accused of fatally shooting three people at a convenience store in Washington state confessed to the shocking act in a phone call to his mother, according to authorities.
The Yakima Police Department said 21-year-old Jarid Haddock walked into a Circle K before 3 a.m. Tuesday (January 24) and opened fire. After the shooting, the suspect reportedly borrowed a woman's phone to call his mother.
"He made several incriminating statements, including 'I killed those people," Police Chief Matt Murray said during a news conference. "He made several statements in front of (the woman) that he was then going to kill himself."
UPDATE 9:20am-SUSPECT INFORMATION- Presumed homicide suspect is Jarid Haddock, a 21-yr-old, Yakima County resident. If seen, call 911 immediately, do not approach. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. YPD and local agencias are following up on leads. UPDATE 8:00am- Please see updated information in comments from Chief Murray. BREAKING NEWS- UPDATE FROM CHIEF MURRAY *Breaking information is dynamic and can change rapidly; all information is accurate as it is disseminated, but can change as the situation evolves.
By the time officers responded to the convenience store, they found three people dead. Police surmise Haddock shot out his window to gain access to his car before speeding away on Highway 24 in a grey and silver sedan. Officials shut down several roads in the area as a SWAT team surrounded a home they believe Haddock was hiding in.
Murray said the suspected shooter was later found dead in a separate location. Officials confirmed he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They also found a weapon and a "large amount" of ammunition, according to police.
"The first shooting was inside the [Circle K] store. Then he came outside and shot a victim outside the store. And then he went across the street and apparently shot one more person," the police chief explained. "It appears to be a random situation. There was no apparent conflict between the parties. The male just walked in and started shooting."
Murray said they don't have a motive for the crime at the time. The victims haven't been identified yet.