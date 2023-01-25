Suspect Reportedly Told Mother 'I Killed Those People' After Store Shooting

By the time officers responded to the convenience store, they found three people dead. Police surmise Haddock shot out his window to gain access to his car before speeding away on Highway 24 in a grey and silver sedan. Officials shut down several roads in the area as a SWAT team surrounded a home they believe Haddock was hiding in.

Murray said the suspected shooter was later found dead in a separate location. Officials confirmed he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They also found a weapon and a "large amount" of ammunition, according to police.

"The first shooting was inside the [Circle K] store. Then he came outside and shot a victim outside the store. And then he went across the street and apparently shot one more person," the police chief explained. "It appears to be a random situation. There was no apparent conflict between the parties. The male just walked in and started shooting."

Murray said they don't have a motive for the crime at the time. The victims haven't been identified yet.