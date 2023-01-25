This Florida Building Was Named The Ugliest In The State

The United States is full of jaw-dropping examples of stunning architecture, from Seattle's Space Needle to the Empire State Building in New York. Not every unique-looking building can be a winner, though. While beauty is within the eye of the beholder, there can be a general consensus on what's considered unappealing.

For those curious about America's architectural eyesores, Travel A Lot found the most unsightly building in every state. The list includes administrative offices, popular museums, tourist attractions, and much more.

According to the website, Florida's ugliest building is the Contemporary Resort at Disney World. Writers had plenty of criticism and praise for self-proclaimed "the hotel of the future":

"It looks like a futuristic Aztec pyramid, which is not something you would normally associate with Mickey Mouse. Although it's not much to look at, the Contemporary Resort is one of Disney's most beloved places to stay. It's been around since day one of Disney World, opening on October 1st, 1971. In addition to being one of the ugliest buildings, it's also one of the loudest, since a monorail runs right through the middle of it."