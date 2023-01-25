This Is Louisiana's Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day for a reason. Whether you prefer yours on-the-go with a tasty sandwich with eggs and bacon or as a full spread with pancakes, biscuits and gravy and omelettes, it's a great way to start your day off right with some good food.

Stacker analyzed data from Foursquare, which rated restaurants out of 10, to determine which restaurant was the most popular breakfast spot in each state, from a pancake house in Alabama to a Wyoming eatery offering frittatas and breakfast burritos.

So which restaurant is the most popular breakfast spot in Louisiana?

Surrey's Cafe & Juice Bar

This longtime funky fave in New Orleans earned a 9/10 thanks to its sweet and savory menu that, according to its website, specializes in local food with "a hint of Latin flavor."

Surrey's Cafe & Juice Bar is located at 1418 Magazine Street in New Orleans.

Here's what Stacker had to say:

"While you visit Surrey's Cafe & Juice Bar, be sure to order the state's famous shrimp and grits, but don't miss the bananas foster French toast or corned beef hash. Pair a delicious breakfast with an equally delicious fresh juice. A popular combination is carrots, celery, beets, apples, cucumbers, and kale."

Check out Stacker's full list to see the best breakfast spots in the country.