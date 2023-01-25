WATCH: Plane Crashes Into Semi-Truck On Georgia Highway

Emergency circumstances caused a plane to crash land onto a Georgia highway on Tuesday afternoon during rush hour. According to WSB-TV, when the plane landed on the highway it hit a semi-truck in its path. The incident occurred during heavy traffic outside of Atlanta on Interstate 985 and continued on for hours. Skycam footage showed extremely backed up traffic in the Northbound lanes that ended up being closed off for a few hours. Those driving down the Southbound lanes were still able to travel down the road slowly. Locals traveling down the Northbound lanes were very surprised to see the plane on the road.

“As we’re getting closer, I’m like...there’s a plane in the middle of the road. My mom was like, ‘how can there be a plane in the middle of the road,’” driver Crystal Corona shared with WSB-TV.