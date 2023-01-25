WATCH: Plane Crashes Into Semi-Truck On Georgia Highway

By Logan DeLoye

January 25, 2023

Plane crash
Photo: Getty Images

Emergency circumstances caused a plane to crash land onto a Georgia highway on Tuesday afternoon during rush hour. According to WSB-TV, when the plane landed on the highway it hit a semi-truck in its path. The incident occurred during heavy traffic outside of Atlanta on Interstate 985 and continued on for hours. Skycam footage showed extremely backed up traffic in the Northbound lanes that ended up being closed off for a few hours. Those driving down the Southbound lanes were still able to travel down the road slowly. Locals traveling down the Northbound lanes were very surprised to see the plane on the road.

“As we’re getting closer, I’m like...there’s a plane in the middle of the road. My mom was like, ‘how can there be a plane in the middle of the road,’” driver Crystal Corona shared with WSB-TV.

The news station mentioned that both the pilot and copilot were not injured during the incident. In order for the plane to be moved from the highway, emergency crews had to remove fuel from it to lessen the load. WSB-TV mentioned that the only parts of the plane that appeared to be damaged were the wings and a front wheel.

