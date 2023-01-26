Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay Opening Burger Restaurant In New Orleans

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is bringing his burger restaurant to New Orleans next month.

Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay will soon open in the food hall at Harrah's New Orleans, joining the ranks of PizzaCake by Buddy Valastro and Nina's Creole Cottage by Nina Compton, per Biz New Orleans. The restaurant, which is known for burgers "with a twist," signature sauces and milkshakes, will open its doors to the Crescent City on February 10.

"I'm thrilled to open Bobby's Burgers in one of America's great food cities," Flay said in a statement. "I'm confident that the New Orleans community will appreciate the big flavors of our burgers, fries and shakes."

Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay has locations around the country, including Las Vegas, Yankee Stadium and Atlantic City. The brand's franchising company, Intelligration Capital BB, also has plans to expand to even more U.S. cities beyond New Orleans this year.

"With each new location opening, more people get the opportunity to dine by Bobby Flay, and we are committed to serving our guests the highest-quality menu that makes for an unforgettable experience," said Intelligration president Michael McGill.

In addition to burgers like the Bacon Crunchburger and Nacho Burger, the restaurant also has veggie burgers, fried chicken sandwich, fries, onion rings and several milkshake flavors. A breakfast menu is available at selection locations and includes items like the Brunch Burger and Bobby's Breakfast Burrito.

Learn more about Bobby's Burgers and see the menu by checking out the website.