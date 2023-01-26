Cordae & Anderson .Paak Have An 'EP Full Of Joints' Produced By J. Cole
By Tony M. Centeno
January 26, 2023
Cordae and Anderson .Paak just released their new song produced by J. Cole, and they've got a lot more in their stash.
On Wednesday, January 25, the North Carolina native and the Silk Sonic singer dropped their new collaboration "Two Tens." The song, produced by J. Cole and Dem Jointz, has both artists trading bars back and forth about what they should do about a woman Paak falls for who looks like a 10. According to Cordae, the track is one of many that he and Paak created with help from Cole. In fact, he says they have enough songs to release a joint EP.
"We literally got a mixtape full of joints with me and .Paak,” Cordae said during a recent interview. “Yeah, we literally got a mixtape full of joints of me and .Paak on. Well, we got an EP full of joints with me, .Paak and Cole Beats."
Cordae doesn't go into detail about the potential project, but he does describe how strong his friendship is with Paak. "Two Tens" is the second track they've released together since they first linked up in 2019 on "RNP" for Cordae's debut album The Lost Boy. It's also the latest single Cordae released since he dropped songs like the Hit-Boy-assisted "Checkmate" and his two-track EP featuring "Unacceptable" & "So With That". In addition to those tracks, Cordae also revealed that he recorded 180 other songs last year.
“I made a lot of songs last year,” Cordae said. “I think last year I recorded literally 180 songs, which I know some artists record like a thousand songs. But it feels like that’s the most songs I recorded in a year, for sure. And last year it was also the most touring I did, so I’m proud of myself for still recording 180 songs."
Listen to "Two Tens" below.