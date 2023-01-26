Cordae & Anderson .Paak Have An 'EP Full Of Joints' Produced By J. Cole

"We literally got a mixtape full of joints with me and .Paak,” Cordae said during a recent interview. “Yeah, we literally got a mixtape full of joints of me and .Paak on. Well, we got an EP full of joints with me, .Paak and Cole Beats."



Cordae doesn't go into detail about the potential project, but he does describe how strong his friendship is with Paak. "Two Tens" is the second track they've released together since they first linked up in 2019 on "RNP" for Cordae's debut album The Lost Boy. It's also the latest single Cordae released since he dropped songs like the Hit-Boy-assisted "Checkmate" and his two-track EP featuring "Unacceptable" & "So With That". In addition to those tracks, Cordae also revealed that he recorded 180 other songs last year.



“I made a lot of songs last year,” Cordae said. “I think last year I recorded literally 180 songs, which I know some artists record like a thousand songs. But it feels like that’s the most songs I recorded in a year, for sure. And last year it was also the most touring I did, so I’m proud of myself for still recording 180 songs."



Listen to "Two Tens" below.

