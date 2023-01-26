FBI Seizes Website Of Prolific Ransomware Group

The FBI has seized the website operated by a ransomware group responsible for stealing hundreds of millions of dollars from companies all over the world.

The group creates and distributes programs that lock a computer system until a ransom, usually in cryptocurrency, has been paid.

According to Reuters, the dark-web page run by Hive now displays the following flashing message, "The Federal Bureau of Investigation seized this site as part of coordinated law enforcement action taken against Hive Ransomware."

The message is displayed in both English and Russian.

Cybernews reported that in addition to taking down Hive's website, the FBI also seized the group's Application Programming Interface, which is used to make and spread the ransomware.

Hive has been around since June 2021 and was one of the most active ransomware groups in the world in 2022. In the third quarter, the group was responsible for just under 10% of all ransomware attacks.

In November, the FBI said that the group stole over $100 million from more than 1,300 companies and organizations, including hospitals and schools.

It is unknown if any arrests were made in connection with the takedown.