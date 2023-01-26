Florida Deputy Says She Had Sex With Two Co-Workers On Duty

Three Florida deputies resigned after one of them admitted to having sex with the other two while on duty, according to WESH-TV.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office got a tip that Deputy Skyelar Miller having a sexual relationship with Deputy Angel Mendoza and her supervisor Cpl. Robert Garner, kicking off an investigation back in 2021, reporters revealed Tuesday (January 24).

Miller believes Mendoza made complaints after their relationship ended on bad terms, according to an investigative report from the sheriff's office. She confessed to engaging in "sexual intercourse while on duty" with Garner. She reportedly did so with Mendoza while they were together.

Miller describes meeting up with her supervisor multiple times behind a church in Windermere, behind a business near the sheriff's office, and in the parking lot at Disney Springs to have sex, investigators learned. The cops would also turn off their body cameras before doing so, the report said.

The three deputies stepped down from their positions during the investigation, which would've led to their termination.

"At the Orange County Sheriff's Office, we hold our deputies to the highest ethical standards. Engaging in this behavior on duty – when they should have been responding to calls and protecting our community – is unacceptable,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said in a statement to WESH. “These former deputies are not worthy of the uniform worn by those that serve with integrity and honor."