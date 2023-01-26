Florida Woman Accused Of Scamming $2.8 Million Out Of Holocaust Survivor

A Florida woman is facing federal charges for allegedly using a romance scam to swindle a Holocaust survivor out of $2.8 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern New York. Peaches Strego, 36, Championsgate, was arrested Wednesday (January 25) and charged with one count of wire fraud.

Strego, who went by "Alice," met the victim, an 87-year-old Manhattan man, on a dating website six or seven years ago, an indictment reads. It wasn't until 2017 that the suspect started asking for money. She claimed she received a settlement from a lawsuit but couldn't receive it until she paid her lawyer, prosecutors allege. The victim reportedly sent a $25,000 check to her.

For years, Strego allegedly kept lying about her financial situation and promised to repay him. This included claims that she needed money or else her bank accounts would be frozen, meaning he wouldn't be able to get his funds back, according to the indictment. Prosecutors said Strego even posed as a TD bank employee in emails and faked invoices so the victim's bank wouldn't get skeptical of the large transfers.

Sixty-two checks totaling over $2.8 million of the victim's life savings were deposited into her bank account, officials claim. The accused swindler spent the money on a lavish home in a gated community, luxury cars, designer clothes, jewelry, expensive trips, gold bars, and other extravagant purchases, prosecutors allege.

The scheme ended in October 2021 when the man told his son he was sending money to "Alice," tipping the son off that his father was being scammed.

"While the Victim lost his life savings and was forced to give up his apartment, Strego lived a life of luxury with the millions she received from the fraud," the attorney's office wrote in the release.

The 36-year-old faces a maximum of 20 years of prison if convicted.