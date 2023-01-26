Insane Video Shows Texas Postal Worker Stuck Riding Out Tornado In Truck

Tuesday's tornadoes brought tons of damage to Texas. One insane video shows a postal worker riding out the scary storm in his delivery truck.

KENS 5 reported that Brian Mead, a mail carrier in Deer Park was delivering mail when he was caught in the vicious tornado. Mead took a video of the storm swirling around him.

The scary video shows blinding rain and debris flying around outside his truck. The tree branches can be seen bending in the wind and things were being thrown against his window.

Thankfully, Mead was not injured in the storm.

Check out the crazy video at the link below: