Michigan Police Dog's Mugshot Goes Viral After He Was Accused Of Theft
By Taylor Linzinmeir
January 26, 2023
A Michigan police department recently took the cutest mugshot in existence.
The Wyandotte Police Department posted a mugshot of K-9 Ice after the dog was accused of stealing an officer's lunch. Ice looks absolutely shocked at the accusations presented against him in the snap that has since gone viral. Ice apparently has a history of rummaging through trash cans that are within his reach, and several coworkers have accused him of taking food right out of their hands as they walk by. Ice has invoked is fifth amendment right to remain silent on this issue.
According to the department, the incident in question happened on January 10 at the station. "[Officer] Barwig was eating lunch in the breakroom when he was called to assist with a person in the WPD jail. He quickly jumped into service, leaving his half eaten lunch on the table. A short while later Barwig and another officer returned to the breakroom only to find Ofc. Ice leisurely strolling out of the room licking his chops. Barwig's entire lunch was gone....disappeared, vanished!"
About a week after the original post, the police department offered an update on the investigation. They said dozens of attorneys have offered to defend Ice pro-bone-o. "That being said Ofc Ice will not face any internal discipline or criminal charges."