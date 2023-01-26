Shakira's Ex Gerard Piqué Goes Instagram Official With New Girlfriend

Earlier this year, Shakira called out Piqué and Marti on a collaboration with Argentine DJ Bizarrap titled "BZRP Music Session #53," which was very warmly received by fans. "You left me the in-laws as my neighbors / Media outlets at my door and in debt," she sings in the lyrics translated to English. "You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger / Women don't cry anymore, they cash in."

She goes on to diss Marti on the track singing, "I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement / I don't even know what happened to you," Shakira sings. "You are so strange that I can't even distinguish you / I'm worth two of 22 [year old] / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio."

Piqué reportedly responded to the diss track by actually partnering with Casio. He reportedly showed that he was more than serious about the collaboration by distributing the watches to members of the King's League. Marca mentioned that Piqué also reached a "personal partnership agreement" with Renault and was seen driving a Twingo into the port of Barcelona on Sunday.

Shakira also reportedly placed a giant witch doll on the balcony of her house which faces Piqué's mother's house and local residents said she was blasting the diss track at full volume.