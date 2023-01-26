This Is Illinois' Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Make way for the most important meal of the day! Wether you are hungry, tired, or stressed about the day ahead, breakfast has got your back. People across the globe enjoy their first meal of the day in many different ways. Some blend a fruit smoothie and smear spread on a bagel while others opt for more hearty options like eggs, bacon, toast, and sausage links. Regardless of your breakfast habits, there is one restaurant in Illinois that is known for serving the best breakfast around.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, The Crepe Shop in Chicago serves the best breakfast in the entire state.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best breakfast spot in Illinois:

"The name of this buzzy Lakeview East hole-in-the-wall says it all: Inspired by the street food of Paris, it specializes in crepes both savory and sweet. Yelpers say it's the perfect spot to enjoy a lazy Sunday brunch or bring a loved one or date you're trying to impress—between the Instagram-worthy dishes and decor, you can't lose. There are about nine different crepes to choose from at any given time, but Yelpers highly recommend the wild berry cheesecake, honey truffle, and the "fromage a trois," which is oozing with several varieties of cheese."

For a continued list of the best breakfast spots in the country visit eatthisnotthat.com.