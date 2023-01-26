This Is Ohio's Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Make way for the most important meal of the day! Wether you are hungry, tired, or stressed about the day ahead, breakfast has got your back. People across the globe enjoy their first meal of the day in many different ways. Some blend a fruit smoothie and smear spread on a bagel while others opt for more hearty options like eggs, bacon, toast, and sausage links. Regardless of your breakfast habits, there is one restaurant in Ohio that is known for serving the best breakfast around.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, Scotty's Café in Columbus serves the best breakfast in the entire state.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best breakfast spot in Ohio:

"They say not to judge a book by its cover, and that expression applies to this strip mall deli, which has amassed quite a loyal customer base of locals. The staff seems to know half the patrons by name. Just like any other respectable greasy spoon diner, Scotty's serves breakfast all day long, which is good news given that Yelpers can't stop applauding the fluffy scrambled eggs, crisp turkey bacon, home fries "cooked to perfection" and of course, their famous challah French toast."

For a continued list of the best breakfast spots in the country visit eatthisnotthat.com.