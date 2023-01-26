This Is What HAIM Would Sound Like If They Were Australian

Have you ever wondered what HAIM would sound like if they were Australian? Well, wonder no more!

The band recently posted a TikTok where they tested out their Australian accents. In the clip, Alana, Danielle and Este take turns saying various phrases in the accent, including: "hello, we're playing a show" and "what are we going to play? 'I Know Alone?'" They wrote in the caption, "lol we love you australia please let us into the country." It's really one of those videos you have to hear to get the full effect, so make sure to check it out below.