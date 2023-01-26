WATCH: Pacific Ocean Mysteriously Turns Bright Pink Off California Coast

By Logan DeLoye

January 26, 2023

Sea and wave at sunrise
Photo: Moment RF

Individuals walking along Torrey Pines State Beach in San Diego on January 20th got to witness an extremely unusual sight near the coast. According to SF Gate, Scripps Institution was conducting a science experiment that caused the water surrounding the shore to turn bright pink in color. Scientists injected pink die into the water to "observe how freshwater from inland areas such as rivers and estuaries interacts with the surf zone when it flows into the ocean."

SF Gate mentioned that the experiment will continue on into February so that Scripps scientists have the opportunity to learn more about how fresh water interacts with salt water. UC San Diego Research took to twitter to update followers on the unusual occurrence, assuring them that this is just a series of experiments, and that there is nothing to worry about.

"Nothing to see here. Just @Scripps_Ocean science in action as tinted waves inundate Torrey Pines State Beach. Learn more about the experiment from Sarah Giddings' lab, what researchers are hoping to find, and why pink dye was used in this study," the post read. Video footage of the experiment shows bright pink waves curling in the distance, mixing with the usual blue hue.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.