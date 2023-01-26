WATCH: Pacific Ocean Mysteriously Turns Bright Pink Off California Coast

Individuals walking along Torrey Pines State Beach in San Diego on January 20th got to witness an extremely unusual sight near the coast. According to SF Gate, Scripps Institution was conducting a science experiment that caused the water surrounding the shore to turn bright pink in color. Scientists injected pink die into the water to "observe how freshwater from inland areas such as rivers and estuaries interacts with the surf zone when it flows into the ocean."

SF Gate mentioned that the experiment will continue on into February so that Scripps scientists have the opportunity to learn more about how fresh water interacts with salt water. UC San Diego Research took to twitter to update followers on the unusual occurrence, assuring them that this is just a series of experiments, and that there is nothing to worry about.