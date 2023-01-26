A woman is facing charges after throwing hot soup at a teenage worker inside a North Carolina restaurant.

Forsyth County deputies have arrested 50-year-old Shannon Adkins for allegedly tossing a hot cup of soup at a 17-year-old employee working at the Mayflower restaurant in Rural Hall on Tuesday (January 24) night, per WFMY. The altercation reportedly occurred after Adkins' card was declined three times.

In a video of the incident, a woman can be seen showing her phone to an employee behind a counter before abruptly throwing the cup of soup at another worker behind the register, which hits the worker in the chest. As the teen reacts to the assault, pulling her now-soaking shirt away from her body, the woman tosses a bag at her as well. She appears to angrily point her finger at the worker as she backed away from the counter.

The teen's mother, Denise Tayson, said her daughter was treated for first-degree burns.

"She's not a victim, she's very strong and very mature, she was shocked of course, that this is another mother, someone my age, her own mother's age who has assaulted her," she Tayson. "Mothers don't do that, mothers do no assault other women's children."

Check out the video below, shared to WFMY courtesy of Tayson.