Are You Really From Texas If You Don’t Know This Secret H-E-B Hack?

If you're craving fish for dinner, listen up! This now-viral TikTok just revealed an insane life hack that everybody can try!

The video, shared by Lucyhuynh, shows how fish market employees can prepare, season and steam any H-E-B-bought lobster, salmon or shrimp for you. The best part? It's free!

The TikTok user discovered this life hack after testing it out at Whole Foods; followers also asked her to try at H-E-B. The video received over 2 million views since it was shared earlier this week.

Texans in the comments were totally blown away by this new revelation!

"Wait! What!?!" one user said.

"I worked at HEB and didn’t know this 😭," said another.

Other users were quick to point out that other grocery stores, including Kroger, Publix and Sprouts also do this. It just depends if the location has a steamer or not!

You can watch the viral TikTok below!