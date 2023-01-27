California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'

It's an all too familiar story. The work day is never ending and when you get home, you just don't feel like cooking. Out to eat it is! What is the first restaurant that pops into your head when you consider going out for a meal? This Golden State contender is known for being the absolute best place to eat out in the entire country, serving up flavor and smiles in abundance.

According to a list compiled by Yelp, the best restaurant in all of California is Broken Mouth located in Los Angeles. It also ranks as the number one best restaurant in the entire United States for 2023.

Here is what Yelp had to say about Broken Mouth:

"Its compact menu packs a punch, featuring flavors from Tim’s family dinners and his uncle’s Korean restaurant in Honolulu, where he worked early on. For a Korean twist on the traditional Hawaiian plate lunch, Tim swaps white rice and macaroni salad for Korean greens and japgokbap, his mother’s recipe for purple multigrain rice. The entrees are Hawaiian specialties Tim longed for after moving to LA to pursue a restaurant career. Unable to find Meat Jun on the mainland, he re-created the sweet-and-savory fried beef dish with thinly sliced, egg-battered ribeye, which Hawaiian transplants say “tastes like home.” But the star of the show, according to Yelpers, “is the garlic shrimp that’s salty, crunchy, buttery,” eaten with the shell on for a “flavor bomb explosion in your mouth.”

For a continued list of the top 100 restaurants across the country visit yelp.com.