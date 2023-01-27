Homes In This Ohio City Are Selling In 15 Days Or Less

By Taylor Linzinmeir

January 30, 2023

For sale sign in yard of house
Photo: Getty Images

Although the housing market seems like it's finally starting to cool off, homes across the United States are still selling faster than usual.

Money, which was founded in 1972 as "a print magazine that helped everyday people live richer lives by learning personal finance strategies that improved their bottom line," recently compiled a list of 10 cities where homes are selling in 15 days or less. Only one Ohio city made the list: Columbus. The median number of days homes spent on the market in May of 2022 was 14. On the other hand, the publication also compiled a list of the 10 cities where homes are selling the slowest. Luckily, no Ohio cities made that particular list. Check them both out below:

Here are the 10 U.S. cities where homes are selling the fastest:

  1. Manchester, New Hampshire: 8.5 days
  2. Raleigh, North Carolina: 9 days
  3. Rochester, New York: 10 days
  4. Denver, Colorado: 10 days
  5. Burlington, Vermont: 11 days
  6. Columbus, Ohio: 14 days
  7. Nashville, Tennessee: 14.5 days
  8. Columbia, Missouri: 14.5 days
  9. Portland, Maine: 15 days
  10. Worcester, Massachusetts: 15 days

Here are the 10 U.S. cities where homes are selling the slowest:

  1. Houma, Louisiana: 58.5 days
  2. Utica, New York: 55 days
  3. Iowa City, Iowa: 51.5 days
  4. Charleston, West Virginia: 50 days
  5. Salisbury, Maryland: 49.5 days
  6. Las Cruces, New Mexico: 46 days
  7. Appleton, Wisconsin: 45.5 days
  8. Blacksburg, Virginia: 44 days
  9. Lexington, Kentucky: 44 days
  10. Gulfport, Mississippi: 44 days
