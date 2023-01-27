Insane Cloud Phenomenon Seen Floating Above Texas

By Ginny Reese

January 27, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

An insane cloud phenomenon was seen soaring above Texas on Thursday afternoon (January 26th). KSAT reported that the "hole punch" clouds were seen in the San Antonio sky.

The phenomenon is called a "fallstreak" and it is caused by the process of freezing already very cold water droplets. Liquid water droplets are able to exist at or just below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Meteorologists call this "supercooled water."

When airplanes fly through those clouds that consist of the supercooled water droplets, the exhaust introduces condensation nuclei. Those are the tiny particles that begin the process of freezing into ice crystals. Once the droplets freeze, they grow and begin falling which forms a hole. The hole will then continue to expand as more droplets freeze, grow, and fall.

The National Weather Service's website states:

"A fallstreak hole (also known as a "hole punch cloud") is a large circular or elliptical gap that can appear in cirrocumulus or altocumulus clouds."

Check out the insane cloud formations below:

Did you get a chance to see the hole punch clouds?

