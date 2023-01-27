Insane Footage Shows Tornado Ripping Through Texas Community

By Ginny Reese

January 27, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Severe storms and tornadoes ripped through southeast Texas on Tuesday, January 24th. Fox Weather reported that the tornado that tore through Deer Park was rated an EF-3 and had winds up to 144 mph. The National Weather Service warned residents that a "large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado" was on the ground.

Security cameras caught the whole thing on camera, showing the tornado taking over the community center. The video shows the rood being thrown from the twister, debris swirling through the air, and the flags whipping in the strong winds.

Check out the insane footage of Tuesday's tornado at the link below:

The storms caused damage all over the Southeast portions of the state. Fox Weather wrote on Twitter:

"Powerful tornadoes tore through suburbs on the southeastern side of the Houston metro area. Pasadena, TX and Deer Park, TX were some of the hardest-hit communities.
Here are some scenes of the damage."

Check it out below:

In response to the storms, Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for parts of Southeast Texas, Rigzone reported.

The declaration stated:

"Severe storms and tornadoes pose a threat of imminent disaster, including widespread and severe property damage, injury, and loss of life, due to damaging winds, tornadoes, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding in Harris and Orange Counties."
