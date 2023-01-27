Insane Footage Shows Tornado Ripping Through Texas Community

Severe storms and tornadoes ripped through southeast Texas on Tuesday, January 24th. Fox Weather reported that the tornado that tore through Deer Park was rated an EF-3 and had winds up to 144 mph. The National Weather Service warned residents that a "large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado" was on the ground.

Security cameras caught the whole thing on camera, showing the tornado taking over the community center. The video shows the rood being thrown from the twister, debris swirling through the air, and the flags whipping in the strong winds.

Check out the insane footage of Tuesday's tornado at the link below: