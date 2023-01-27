Just 1 Kentucky Restaurant Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp

Yelp's annual Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023 is here — and Kentucky was represented very well!

The user-driven recommendation site said its list has "something for every taste, style, and budget." How'd they do it? "To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, we first reached out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, we ranked each by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors," Yelp wrote on its website.

The No. 1 restaurant in the country is Broken Mouth | Lee's Homestyle in Los Angeles. Just one restaurant in the Bluegrass State made the cut.

Jot india Restaurant in Newport came in at No. 48 overall on Yelp's Top 100 US Restaurants list. One of their most popular dishes is an order of "perfectly fried and flavored" vegetable samosas or a "thick and flavorful" chicken tikka masala.

Check out the full report.