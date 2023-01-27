Massive Crash Involving 20-50 Vehicles Closes Wisconsin Freeway

A massive crash, which led to multiple pileups, has completely closed a stretch of Interstate 39/90 between Janesville and Beloit —and it's expected to be closed for quite some time.

The Rock Co. communication center told NBC15 News it has received reports that 20 to 50 vehicles may have been involved in the crash. The Wisconsin State Police have reported one injury at the time of this writing. Check out a live feed of the pileup via WIFR TV News below.

The incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. today (January 27) around mile marker 181, which sits between E. Avalon Road and Shopiere Road interchanges, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Southbound drivers are being directed to exit at the former road, while lose heading north will get off at the latter.

The crash occurred as snow, which has been coming down since this morning, continues to fall. One individual at the communication center described the current condition as a "total white out." In addition, the National Weather Service has announced a Winter Weather Advisory for multiple counties effective tomorrow at 9 a.m. until Sunday at 3 a.m. They are expecting a total snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches.