Nashville Man Testing His Luck On 'Wheel Of Fortune': How To Watch

One of Nashville's very own is trying his luck on one of the most popular long-running game shows on TV, nearly two years after he began the audition process.

Brandon O'Brien is set to appear on Wheel of Fortune Friday (January 27) evening, competing against two other contestants for a chance to win big. However, it took a while for him to get there, per WKRN.

O'Brien first began the audition process back in March 2021 when he submitted an audition video. In August of the same year, he was asked to compete virtually against other potential contestants to see if he would make it to the actual stage. Over a year later, in November 2022, he finally got the call that he had been waiting for, but unfortunately he had plans that prevented him from going to Los Angeles for the show.

"I was asked to be on the show one other time, earlier in the month, and I couldn't make it because we had a family vacation," he said, "and I absolutely lost my mind because I thought, who cancels Wheel of Fortune? And I guess I do."

As fate would have it, he was able to head to the West Coast later that month on another date, finally competing on the beloved show almost two years after his first audition. When it came time to begin the game, he told WKRN that he was too excited to be nervous, saying that "everybody there made it really comfortable for everyone, so you don't really recognize the cameras or anything."

He added, "By the time the show starts, you've had enough practice on the wheel, so you're not nervous about that, you've had practice on the puzzle, so you're not nervous about that, and then the show just kind of eases in and it starts and then you're off and running."

If you want to see how O'Brien fared during the show, tune into Wheel of Fortune on ABC Friday (January 27) at 6:30 p.m.