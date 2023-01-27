Rae Sremmurd Fuels Hype For Their Upcoming Album With 'Sucka Or Sum'

"Sucka or Sum" is the fourth single Rae Sremmurd has released since the duo confirmed plans to drop their long-awaited Sremm 4 Life album last year. Following the announcement, they delivered several bangers including "Denial," "Community D*ck" featuring Flo Milli, and their previous record "Torpedo." So far, the Ear Drummers rappers have yet to confirm a release date for the project, but it's bound to drop very soon. Last year, they described the album's overall direction in an exclusive interview with GQ.



“We’ve got to give them something new, man," Jxmmi said. "As an artist, it’s hard to be yourself, and I feel like with this album, it was like we’re not following a trend. We want set the tone.”



There's still hope that fans could get the album during the first quarter of 2023. After kicking off the year with a performance at Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve Party, Rae Sremmurd is preparing for a headlining set at the upcoming Pro Bowl Games ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Watch the video for "Sucka or Sum" below.

