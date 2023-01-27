South Carolina Woman Has 'Best Surprise Of My Life' With Huge Lottery Win

Winning the lottery can result in a variety of emotions, ranging from being shocked speechless to jumping for joy. One woman in South Carolina is over the moon after her huge win, calling it the "best surprise of my life."

A lucky player in Aiken recently took home a $250,000 prize after picking up a $5 Giant Jumbo Bucks scratch-off ticket from the Palm Pantry #2 on Hampton Avenue, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery. As she stood in the store, she scratched off her ticket to reveal her new prize.What makes the prize even more interesting is that her win nearly didn't even happen. Whether you call it dumb luck or a twist of fate, the Giant Jumbo Bucks ticket was the last of its kind on display at the store.

Even though she won big, taking home her subsequent six-figure prize, don't count on her letting anyone in on her (not so) little secret.

"I'm not telling anyone," she confided. Her name was also not revealed in the lottery release.

The Palm Pantry store where the lucky player purchased her winning ticket also received a commission for selling the claimed ticket, raking in $2,500. The $5 Giant Jumbo Bucks game has four top prizes of $250,000 remaining.