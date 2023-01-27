This Is Florida's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint

By Zuri Anderson

January 27, 2023

A Southeast Asian person holding fried chicken wings
Photo: Getty Images

Fried chicken is one of the ultimate comfort foods. This Southern staple can be enjoyed by itself or as a dish during breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The delicious bird has also spawned nationwide restaurant chains and created the reputation of many independent spots. Sometimes, the most finger-licking fried chicken comes from a dining corner or a no-frills establishment.

That's why Cheapism rounded up every state's best hole-in-the-wall fried chicken place, including walk-up windows, drive-thrus, truck stops, and much more. The website states, "We examined customer reviews and expert recommendations to find fried chicken joints in every state that offer fantastic chicken in an unpretentious atmosphere."

According to writers, Dixie Fried Chicken was the top pick for Florida!

Here's why it was chosen:

"The building housing Dixie Fried Chicken is nondescript and looks like it could have been a small office building in a past life. But the dated, no-frills counter service spot serves up juicy fried chicken in 2-, 3- and 4-piece meals and buckets. Fried chicken liver and gizzards are also available for those that want something old school."

You can find this restaurant at 33 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd W in Belle Glade. They're available for dine-in and drive-thru.

Need more recommendations? Check out the full list on Cheapism's website.

