This Is Florida's Poorest Town

While experts speak about another recession looming over the United States, there are still suffering from previous economic meltdowns. Many Americans struggle to find work and support their households amid record inflation and other woes.

24/7 Wall St. looked at data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey to determine the poorest town in every state. The website says, "To identify the poorest towns in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of median household income from the recent five-year estimates of the ACS."

According to the study, Florida's poorest town is Gifford. Here are the statistics to back up its place on the list:

Median household income (2017-2021): $22,353 (Florida: $61,777)

Median home value (2017-2021): $115,300 (Florida: $248,700)

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher (2017-2021): 14.1% (Florida: 31.5%)

SNAP recipiency rate (2017-2021): 46.1% (Florida: 13.2%)

Total population (2017-2021): 4,477 (Florida: 21,339,762)

Researchers found that the poorest town in America is Carrizo Hill, Texas, where the median household income is $9,111. They also found more shocking data: "Nineteen of the poorest towns in every U.S. state have median household incomes under $20,000, while 35 of the 50 states have median incomes below $30,000."

Check out the full report on 24/7 Wall St.'s website.