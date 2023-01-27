This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Kentucky

Chocolate cake is soothing for the soul and satisfies a sweet tooth unlike anything else. Honestly, there isn't much that giant slice of chocolate cake can't fix. Whether you like your chocolate cake served with ice cream, with fruit on top, in cupcake form, or as a three-tiered chocolate tower of goodness, there's a place in the area to satisfy your cravings.

The dessert delicious that there's a whole day dedicated to it. January 27th is National Chocolate Cake day!

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best places in each state to get chocolate cake. The website states, "The classic dessert can be served in towering layers or with a molten core, and of course, it should be shared by anyone and everyone at the dinner table."

According to the list, the best chocolate cake in Kentucky comes from Plein's Bakery in Louisville. The website explains:

"When you see that a bakery has been in operation since 1924, you know they are doing everything right. Plein's Bakery has been a favorite in Louisville for cakes, cupcakes, and more. They call their Fudge Cake an "everyday cake" and have it always ready in their to-go case. When you visit, plan on getting a scoop of ice cream made on-site."

A full list of places to get each state's best chocolate cake can be found on Eat This, Not That!'s website.