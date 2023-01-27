This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Nevada

By Ginny Reese

January 27, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Chocolate cake is soothing for the soul and satisfies a sweet tooth unlike anything else. Honestly, there isn't much that giant slice of chocolate cake can't fix. Whether you like your chocolate cake served with ice cream, with fruit on top, in cupcake form, or as a three-tiered chocolate tower of goodness, there's a place in the area to satisfy your cravings.

The dessert delicious that there's a whole day dedicated to it. January 27th is National Chocolate Cake day!

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best places in each state to get chocolate cake. The website states, "The classic dessert can be served in towering layers or with a molten core, and of course, it should be shared by anyone and everyone at the dinner table."

According to the list, the best chocolate cake in Nevada comes from Patisserie Manon in Las Vegas. The website explains:

"I'm sure there's some serious competition for this title. However, the reviews are in—Patisserie Manon makes a Truffle Cake that just can't be beat. This popular cake has devil's food cake layered with chocolate mousse and topped with chocolate curls. Every bite is chocolate overload. You can also order the same cake with raspberries or strawberries to complement the cocoa."

A full list of places to get each state's best chocolate cake can be found on Eat This, Not That!'s website.

