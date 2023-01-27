This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In North Carolina

Cakes come in many flavors, but it's hard to beat a good, old-fashioned chocolate cake, from moist layers with hints of coffee to bring out the rich cocoa flavor to sweet frostings topped with bittersweet chocolate shavings. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best slices of chocolate cake in each state, from fan-favorite bakeries to indulgent steakhouses. According to the site:

"Nothing says comfort and is as satisfying as a good slice of chocolate cake. The classic dessert can be served in towering layers or with a molten core, and of course, it should be shared by anyone and everyone at the dinner table."

So where can you find the best chocolate cake in North Carolina?

Groovy Duck Bakery

This Raleigh bakery serves up a slice of cake that is so overloaded with chocolate, from the cake to the ganache that covers it, that you'll be thinking about it for years to come.

Groovy Duck Bakery is located at 3434 Edwards Mill Road #110 in Raleigh.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"Our opinion of chocolate? More is better, especially when it's in a cake. At the Groovy Duck Bakery in Raleigh, the Triple Chocolate Cake makes good use of cocoa with chocolate cake layered with chocolate mousse and chocolate buttercream. Chocolate ganache covers the layers and shavings of chocolate just add to the extreme level of flavor."

Check out Eat This, Not That! to see the best chocolate cake in each state.