This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Texas

Chocolate cake is soothing for the soul and satisfies a sweet tooth unlike anything else. Honestly, there isn't much that giant slice of chocolate cake can't fix. Whether you like your chocolate cake served with ice cream, with fruit on top, in cupcake form, or as a three-tiered chocolate tower of goodness, there's a place in the area to satisfy your cravings.

The dessert delicious that there's a whole day dedicated to it. January 27th is National Chocolate Cake day!

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best places in each state to get chocolate cake. The website states, "The classic dessert can be served in towering layers or with a molten core, and of course, it should be shared by anyone and everyone at the dinner table."

According to the list, the best chocolate cake in Texas comes from Dark Chocolate Bakery in Dallas. The website explains:

"Offering delivery in Dallas, the Dark Chocolate Bakery makes a classic chocolate cake with a spin. The Chocolate Toffee Crunch Cake has two layers filled with toffee pieces and chocolate buttercream. Their elegant cakes have been sold through Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, and Horchow for years, allowing all of us that don't live in Texas a chance at tasting the talented recipes of founder Jill Frank."

